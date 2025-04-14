Court gives Nandutu 2 hours to prepare defence

Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption Court has given Bududa Woman MP Agnes Nandutu two hours to prepare her defense in the Karamoja iron sheets case. Nandutu has, on three occasions, evaded court on health grounds, telling the court that she is still undergoing treatment for an ailment causing difficulty in breathing and walking. When she appeared in court today, her lawyers claimed they were not ready to proceed because they had not had time to discuss the case with her.