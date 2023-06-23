Court gives family deadline to meet and agree on burial site of the late Justice Arach-Amoko

The family court has given the biological family of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko until 10.00 am on Saturday to meet and decide on a proposal by the her husband to bury her in the Arua Catholic diocese cemetery. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that this followed a miscellaneous application filed by the family of the late Supreme Court Judge asking court to restrain her husband's family from burying her in Adjumani instead of Nebbi where her children want to lay her