Court drops charges against Rwenzururu King Mumbere

The State has dropped charges and discontinued proceedings against the Rwenzururu of Kasese King Charles Wesley Mumbere and 217 other people who had been indicted for the 2016 Kasese killings. However, court proceedings continue against his former Prime Minister Thembo Kitsumbire and another person identified as Kamada Masereka who failed to apply for amnesty like the rest. King Mumbere and his Rwenzururu subjects have been grappling with charges of murder, treason and aggravated robbery among others.