Court clears IGG to prosecute Karamoja minister Kitutu

The Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga has dismissed an application filed by the Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Dr Mary Gorreti Kittutu that sought to block the Inspectorate of Government(IG) from prosecuting her for causing a 1.5 billion shillings loss. The MP is accused of causing to government to fail to conduct various Peace Building Activities in Karamoja Sub-region between February and June/2022. This means that the Minister will now have to appear before the Magistrates' Division of the Anti-Corruption Court for trial next week on 29th February, to answer pending criminal charges, for which she was summoned. In her ruling, Justice Kajuga ruled that the IGG had not violated any of Dr. Kittutu's rights to a fair hearing when she was also facing charges, initially filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, separately.