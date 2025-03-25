Court adjourns Eron Kiiza's bail application ruling to April 4th

Jailed lawyer Eron Kiiza appeared before the High Court today following a production warrant that required prison officials from Kitalya to present him for a hearing on his bail application. Represented by advocate Nicholas Opiyo, Kiiza's defense put forth three sureties; however, the state prosecution countered that Kiiza had failed to provide exceptional circumstances to justify his release. They argued that the proposed sureties, residing in different locations, would be unable to ensure his attendance. After reviewing the arguments, presiding Judge Michael Elubu adjourned the ruling to April 4th.