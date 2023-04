Court acquits remaining suspect over lack of evidence in Kirumira murder case

The high court has acquitted Abubakar Kalungi, the only remaining suspect in the 2018 murder of former police officer ASP Muhammad Kirumira and his friend Resty Nalinya Mbabazi. Abubakar Kalungi, who has been on trial, was set free by High Court Judge Margaret Mutonyi on grounds that investigators did a shoddy job that has since left so many unanswered questions on who and why the 2 victims were murdered.