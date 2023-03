Court accepts Maria Nagirinya murder exhibits despite objections

High Court has admitted the exhibits alleged to have been used in the murder of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019. Nagirinya, a social worker and her driver Kitayimbwa were kidnapped in Kampala before they met their death. The exhibits were admitted even with objection from the defence team over possible contamination and breaches in the process of evidence recovery. The case has been adjourned to 29th March.