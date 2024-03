Councilor assaulted over land dispute: six arrested

The police have arrested six people who were filmed caning a man identified as the Councilor for Kimogora Parish in Mutunda sub-county, Kiryandongo District. According to locals, Fred Kangume was beaten over matters relating to a contested piece of land known as Ranch 11. We have the pictures, but a word of caution to our viewers: some of you may find the videos disturbing.