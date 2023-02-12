COSTER MUHONGYA: Family rejects police assertion, demands proof

The family of the late Coster Muhongya has rejected a police assertion that their relative was a sympathiser of ADF. The assertion, by police spokesperson Fred Enanga, followed an admission by the government that the 75 year old Muhongya had died at the hands of security. The force insisted that he had been involved in rebel activity before he was arrested. But the family says the police need to produce irrefutable evidence of its assertions, as Muhongya had never left his village or owned a mobile phone before he was arrested and killed.