Construction for a world class facility kicks off

Nearly eight years since President Museveni and His Highness the Aga Khan laid a brick at a site in Nakawa, Kampala to symbolise the foundation stone-laying for the Aga Khan University Hospital in December 2015, construction has finally started. The construction of the Aga Khan University Center and Student Residences will see a transformation in the education and health sectors in Uganda and the East African region.