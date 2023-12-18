Constitutional Court set to deliver verdict on Anti-Homosexuality Law challenge

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will deliver its verdict on notice in a petition filed by activists to challenge the Anti-Homosexuality Law. This comes as parties, alongside their lawyers, appeared before a 5-member court this morning, informing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera that they agreed to give evidence by way of written submissions. They then asked the court to adopt the submissions and proceed to write their ruling, which will be delivered when the justices are ready.