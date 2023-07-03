Constitutional Court reconstitutes panel to re-hear MP Francis Zaake's petition

The Constitutional Court has today reconstituted a panel of five justices to re-hear a petition filed by the Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi. The MPs seek to be re-instated in his position as a parliamentary commissioner. The 2022 petition suffered a blow when 2 of the justices who earlier heard the petition, were elevated to the Supreme Court, before writing their judgement in the matter. The case has now been freshly heard following the appointment of new justices on the panel.