Conservationists call for stricter chimpanzee protection amid ongoing threats

Conservationists advocate for stricter measures to protect chimpanzees in protected areas, according to Ngamba Island, a chimpanzee sanctuary. Despite existing laws, chimpanzees continue to be threatened in their habitats. Ngamba Island currently has 52 chimpanzees. Dozens of well-wishers flocked to Ngamba Island to celebrate Christmas with the chimpanzees.