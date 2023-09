Congolese nationals urged to use official routes

The deputy RDC of Kasese District Lt Maate Magwara has called on Congolese to always use gazetted areas while crossing into Uganda further appealing to the people of Kasese to cooperate with security forces, especially at a time the country is facing security. threats. This follows an incident where security personnel shot at a Congolese National, who reportedly crossed into Uganda through an unauthorized access area.