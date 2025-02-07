Congolese in South Africa hold anti-M23 demonstration

A large crowd singing Congolese songs and chanting support for the Kinshasa government today marched through the streets of Cape Town and gathered outside parliament. Flags still hung at half mast in tribute to several South African soldiers who lost their lives defending the city of Goma. The march came a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and committed to bringing the remaining soldiers home. All this comes a day ahead of a planned combined East African Community and South African Development Commission summit, intended to address the eastern Congolese crisis, to find a solution.