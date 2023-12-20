Congo votes for President as Tshisekedi seeks second term

Congolese nationals voted today to elect their next president as President Felix Tshisekedi seeks a second and final five-year term after the expiration of his current term. A total of 44 million people were expected to participate in the elections, which also included choosing legislators and municipal representatives. According to the electoral calendar, provisional results are anticipated on December 31, with the next president scheduled to be sworn in on January 20.