Conflicting testimonies send torture victim missing

The Uganda Human Rights Commission says they are waiting for Eric Mwesigwa to explain his sudden change in stance following a secondary statement in which he now claims to have been tortured by unknown members of the National Unity Platform, after a promise that he would be paid 50 million shillings. Commission spokesperson Alex Bukumune says that Mwesigwa, in an earlier statement, on the 14th of February, indicated that he had been tortured by security operatives. Meanwhile, the NUP lawyer Marvin Saasi, who escorted Mwesigwa, to record a statement at the Human rights commission says he has failed to get a hold of Mwesigwa and his wife.