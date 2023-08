Concerns rise over cracked Mbarara-Kasese Road section after contractor handover

Regular travelers on the Mbarara-Kasese road are worried about the sorry state of the Muhokya-Kikorongo section which has developed cracks, four years after a contractor handed over the road for use to the Uganda National Roads Authority in 2019. According to UNRA, the cracked section is being repaired by China Wu-Yi, the contractor who constructed the road.