Concerns rise as more men suffer intimate partner violence in Tirinyi

African culture is highly patriarchal, with men expected to be strong, bold, and powerful. A man who is subjected to violence and torture, especially by a woman, is looked down upon. However, the new reality is that men are increasingly becoming victims of intimate partner violence. In Tirinyi sub-county, Kibuku district, leaders blame the silent reality of gender-based violence against men on weak manhood and financial stress.