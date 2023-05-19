Concerns raised over decline in funding for HIV/Aids programmes

The Ministry of Health has urged stakeholders in the fight against HIV/AIDS not to cut funding for people living with the disease so that they can have access to the medication they need. Anifa Kawooya, the State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, acknowledged the global challenges that have resulted in declining funding for HIV but she asked Uganda's partners to recognise the need to save lives. These remarks were made during a candlelight commemoration event for AIDS in Kampala.