Concerns raised over 2023/2024 budget allocations

On Thursday, Parliament approved the proposed 2023/24 budget of 52.7 trillion shillings even in the midst of dissenting calls. Many of these concerns were contained in a minority report, some pointing to allocations for the bloated classified budget and what will be spent on the presidency. The majority report had one red flag - on the proposal to re-purpose 70 billion shillings originally designated for vaccines and pharmaceuticals.