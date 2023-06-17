Concerns mount over electoral malpractices, FDC warns of potential disengagement

Growing concerns over electoral malpractices lead to potential disengagement, warns FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. In the aftermath of reported violence during the recent by-elections for the District Chairperson position in Bukedea, Nganda highlights the urgent need for the government to address the issue. Unless decisive action is taken, more Ugandans may opt to withdraw from electoral activities altogether. However, dismissing these claims, the NRM, from which the winning candidate emerged, refutes allegations of malpractice.