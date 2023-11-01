Concerns mount as UGIFT projects in Otuke District lag behind

Local leaders in Otuke district led by Resident District Commissioner John Robert Ekaju, are concerned about the impending conclusion of the Uganda Government Interfiscal Transfer (UGIFT). The concerns mainly arise from the fact that many of the projects funded by UGIFT are not yet complete. One such project is the construction of Okum Seed Secondary School worth 3.5 billion shillings, whose works have stalled because the contractor is ever absent and the locals say he cannot complete the project. This was revealed to the team from the Ministry of Economic Monitoring who have spent the day in Otuke district looking at the progress of government projects.