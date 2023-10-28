Concern as several Mpererwe homes are flooded

In Lusanja, Kiteezi, in Wakiso District, residents are contemplating their next steps as their houses were flooded due to drainage systems on their properties, leaving them with nowhere to sleep. They are blaming the Kampala Capital City Authority for inadequately constructing a drainage system, which has caused water from the garbage landfill in Kiteezi to flood into their homes. The area's members of parliament have put KCCA on notice, stating that if they don't address the challenges faced by these residents, they will lead demonstrations to stop the dumping of garbage in the area.