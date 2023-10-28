Concern as one candidate set to sit for PLE in Hoima school

A government school in Hoima district with a population of 180 learners has been left with only one candidate who is set to sit for the PLE exams this year. This occurred after other learners dropped out, while some were lured away by private school operators. To prevent losing the school's examination center number, the school had to solicit candidates from neighboring schools to register at the center. The number of learners at this school continues to decrease as they progress to higher classes.