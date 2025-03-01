Concern as EU regulations affect Uganda’s cocoa growth plan

With the European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDRs) soon taking effect, cocoa farmers are staying ahead of the curve by implementing traceability guidelines. In 2020, the European Union passed anti-deforestation laws barring products grown in formerly forested areas from accessing the EU market. Among the affected crops are coffee and cocoa. Although the government has attempted to register farmers in these value chains, the pace of implementation does not align with the December 30, 2025, deadline. Now, cocoa farmers, through the Dynamic Markets Project implemented by Swisscontact, are moving ahead of the government program to secure their market share in Europe.