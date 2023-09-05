Compensation disputes delay Kampala road upgrades

Only 8 percent of the first phase of road works in Kampala City has been completed since December 2022. This was revealed during an interface between the Kampala Capital City Authority technical officials and Members of Parliament on the Physical Infrastructure Committee. Eng David Luyimbazi, the deputy executive director of KCCA blamed the delay on the difficulty in compensation of landlords whose land is needed to expand the roads being constructed.