Committee recommends resignation of Minister Amongi

The Select Committee of Parliament that investigated the state of affairs in the National Social Security Fund has recommended that the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi should resign immediately. In its over 500-page report, the Committee discovered that Amongi abused her office by directing that her Ministry be provided with six billion shillings of money belonging to NSSF savers. The Select Committee of Parliament also strongly recommended that President Museveni takes interest in the case involving Minister Betty Amongi.