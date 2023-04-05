Committee meets VP Alupo, 3rd Deputy Premier Nakadama over misappropriated Karamoja iron sheets

Members of the presidential affairs committee of parliament have quizzed Vice President Jessica Alupo and the third deputy premier Rukia Isanga Nakadama on the misappropriated iron sheets for Karamoja. Both top government officials admitted to having received the iron sheets which they say were used to roof schools in their respective communities. However, Vice President Alupo denied ever requesting the iron sheets while Nakadama did.