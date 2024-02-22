Committee halts consideration of bills on rationalisation

Members of Parliament on the Legal Committee of Parliament asked the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, and Muruli Mukasa, the Public Service minister to harmonize with the Ministry of Finance and develop a Certificate of Financial implication, which shows how the rationalization of government agencies will affect the treasury. The MPs were meeting to scrutinize the rationalization of state agencies were recently tabled in parliament. It is a requirement under the Public Finance Management Act that for every bill to be handled by parliament, it should be accompanied with the Certificate of the Financial Implication.