Committee close to concluding iron sheets probe

The Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament plans to wind up its inquiry into the alleged diversion of iron sheets and relief items meant for the Karamoja sub-region by setting up a meeting with the beneficiaries. Also, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among who said she would return the iron sheets, will interface with the committee towards the end of the week. The Presidential Affairs Committee which is investigating these allegations had formed three sub-committees to visit different districts in the sub-region, to investigate whether the beneficiaries had received the relief items. The heads of the sub-committees told NTV's Jackson Onyango that save for Moroto district, the intended beneficiaries did not receive the iron sheets.