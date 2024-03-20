Committee calls for community service promotion in Moyo and Obongi

The National Community Service Committee monitoring team has tasked stakeholders in Moyo and Obongi districts, under Moyo magistrate area, to take the lead in promoting community service programs for petty offenders as an alternative punishment. The call came up during the committee's visit to Palorinya refugee settlement in Obongi district to interact with refugee leaders and members of civil society organizations there on matters related to community service programs and to forge ways to improve the program.