Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Muasa stands up against threats on Dr Spire’s life
  • 2 National Soroti Hospital staff housing project kicks off
  • 3 National Govt directive on silverfish sparks hike on prices in Busoga
  • 4 National Extend innovation innitiative to primary schools, Minister tells bank
  • 5 National OPM officials off the hook as court issues fresh summons against Kitutu