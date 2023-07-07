Commissioner General complains of prisons under staffing

Internal Affairs Minister Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has directed the prison service to make inmates especially convicts productive by training them on jobs. According to Otafiire, inmates spend a lot of time doing nothing in prison yet they are catered for by the government. Johnson Byabashaija, the commissioner general of prisons expressed concern at understaffing, compared to the number of inmates. The call came as Otafiire presided over the graduation of 20 prison officers, who had just completed an intermediate training course.