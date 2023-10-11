Col. Nakalema: Bureaucratic delays affecting investment plans

Twenty-seven foreign investors have been unable to progressively invest in Uganda due to investment delays to secure licenses, investment certificates, and related documents. The bureaucratic delays, according to Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, are caused by people who are not patriotic. She says high taxes and high interest rate on loans are also hindering investments, especially for local investors. However, Nakalema says the country has a thriving investment climate in the country. She was speaking to stakeholders on how to detect and report fraudsters who pose as investment official