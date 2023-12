Cochlear implants restore hearing for children with impairments

In the last few years, cochlear implant surgeries have helped people, especially children with a hearing impairment, to regain their hearing. The surgery is the last alternative for children when a hearing aid and other interventions to understand speech fail. The cochlear implant is inserted to restore hearing by replacing these damaged structures with a wire that is implanted in the cochlear. GILLIAN NANTUME with this story.