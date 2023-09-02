CNOOC constructs water purification plant in Kikuube district

About 10,000 residents of Buhuka Parish in Kikuube District are rejoicing as they have been rescued from the perils of contaminated water. Thanks to the efforts of the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), a Chinese oil firm, a water purification plant has been constructed along the Masika River to address the pressing issues faced by the community. Even before the community begins to experience the benefits of the oil resources beneath their homeland, the positive impact is already being felt through the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the oil companies operating in the region.