CNOOC cleans up plastics in Kingfisher oilfields

Oil giant CNOOC Uganda and its contractors have carried out a community cleaning exercise at the Buhuka Landing site in Kyangwali Sub-County, Kikuube District. The initiative aims to eliminate plastic waste in the area surrounding the Kingfisher Oil field. This event was organized as a part of the World Environment Day celebrations, aligning with the global theme of 'Stop Plastic Pollution' on Tuesday.