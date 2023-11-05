Climate compliance process for Govt. agencies ahead of COP-28

The Ministry of Water and Environment has unveiled a climate change compliance process for all government agencies, ahead of the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-28) scheduled to take place between 29th November to 12th December 2023 at the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. According to the state minister for water and environment Beatrice Anywar, all government agencies are now required to have certificates of compliance to mitigate the effects of climate.