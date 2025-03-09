Climate change threatens Lake Katwe's traditional salt industry

Lake Katwe, a hyper-saline lake in western Uganda, has been a vital source of livelihood for generations of salt miners. The traditional salt mining industry here sustains thousands of families, with miners extracting salt using age-old techniques passed down through generations. However, climate change is threatening this centuries-old practice, and local leaders and salt miners fear that if these climatic changes persist, Lake Katwe’s salt industry could decline, leaving many jobless. With no clear alternatives, they are calling for urgent interventions to safeguard their livelihoods. Benjamin Jumbe has more.