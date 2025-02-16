Clergy honor fallen Janan Luwum, preach forgiveness

President Museveni has described the late Archbishop Janani Luwum as a torch bearer to all Ugandans who stand out for truth, liberty, peace, justice, and patriotism. Museveni says Archbishop Janani Luwum will always be remembered and celebrated as one of the most influential leaders of his time. Not by just spiritual position, or words but more so by taking action and walking the talk. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja delivered President Museveni’s remarks during this year's commemoration ceremony held in Kitgum.