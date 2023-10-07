CJ advises schools to offer holistic education

The chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has asked schools to give their students holistic education to enable them to be focused and disciplined to be able to transform society. He noted that many schools are focused on students passing examinations and life become harder when they join the university. The Chief Justice was speaking at an event held at Livingston international university in Budaka district. Dollo also warned the students to have intergrity warning that corruption is the biggest cancer that is killing Uganda in that most people are using there offices wrongly to acquire wealth and he decried the type of country they are going to leave for the young generation Dr. Buregea Rwakenda dean of students Livingston international university revealed that they are producing students who are skilled to meet the market demand .