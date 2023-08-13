Civil Society warns of potential aid withdrawals after World Bank's suspension

Members of the Civil Society Group for Budget Advocacy have warned that some other donors might follow the example of the World Bank by withdrawing their aid to Uganda. Civil society actors say that the bank has previously been lenient with Uganda. The civic actors say the suspension of financial aid by the world bank is likely to see increased poverty inequality, a reduction in financing the social sector, pressure on commercial loans but also losses in jobs, and a reduction of tax collection.