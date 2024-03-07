Civil service audit targets officers who were not verified by AG

Government is set to roll out a verification exercise of all public officers who were not verified or partially verified during the special Audit of the payroll by the Auditor General. This exercise is expected to start on March 11th until May 17th 2024. It will take place at the National Archives and Records Center in Kampala. The minister of state for Public Service Grace Mary Mugasa says Public officers who will remain unverified after May 17th will be permanently deleted from the payroll.