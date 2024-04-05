Civic organization pioneers community support move

People residing near wildlife parks have been urged to seek alternative income-generating activities to enable them to supplement their daily income. Wildlife conservationists theorize that enabling communities living near these national parks to take up such a move will decrease the poaching of wildlife which in turn endangers the country’s tourism efforts. This comes at a time when the Uganda Wildlife Authority has embarked on efforts to minimize human-wildlife conflicts that continue to be witnessed in communities that live next to national parks in the country.