City lawyer's BMW catches fire, narrow escape

City lawyer Edward Ssekabanja has survived death after his car a BMW he was driving caught fire today at around 8 am. According to different sources, Ssekabanja parked his car after realizing that the car bonnet was emitting smoke. On getting out, according to witnesses, he realized that the car was on fire. Police Fire Brigade has extinguished the fire. The wreckage has been towed to Jinja Road Police Station.