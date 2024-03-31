Church renews call for protection of church land

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has renewed his call for the protection of church land in the country. According to Dr. Kaziimba Mugalu, land grabbers have turned their attention to unprotected church land, with some of the perpetrators coming from within the church itself. He has also called on Ugandans to seek heaven’s blessings instead of striving to secure earthly possessions, which they will leave behind when they die. The Archbishop made these remarks while leading today’s Easter service at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero.