Church of Uganda to construct worship center at Namugongo

The Church of Uganda and the Martyrs Museum Development Committee are fundraising for 45 billion shillings to construct an Amphitheater which will serve as a worship centre. Rev. Esau Bbosa, the Principal of Namugongo Martyrs Seminary, says they are organising a play called Seed of Faith to be shown every weekend starting in April with the hope of raising funds through this initiative.