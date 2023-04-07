Christians mark the death of Jesus Christ on good Friday

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has cautioned Ugandans against greed and selfishness. In his sermon, during an interfaith prayer service for Good Friday the archbishop also challenged leaders who took properties that don’t belong to them to not only return them but also top up. The prayer, in honour of the suffering of Death on Easter Friday, was held under the theme “Do good, seek justice, prepare for judgement”