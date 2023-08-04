Chinese firm to rehabilitate Tororo-Gulu line

The Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has implored the local community in Tororo district to desist from vandalizing railways lines, but rather embrace government programs. The minister was speaking at the handover ceremony of the 382 km Rail line that stretches from Tororo to Gulu to China road and bridge corporation. The contractor is entrusted with the rehabilitation works at cost of 200 billion shillings. The railway line is expected to improve on transportation of goods both locally and regionally.