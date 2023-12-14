China donates 70 SUVs to Uganda for NAM conference

The Chinese government has donated 70 SUV vehicles to Uganda for the transportation of delegates during the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement conference and the 3rd South Summit scheduled for early next year. This donation increases the total fleet for the conferences to 170 vehicles. Uganda will also purchase an additional 30 vehicles for the events. China had previously donated 70 vehicles to Uganda for the South Summit, which was postponed from 2020 to 2024.